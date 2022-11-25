U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

