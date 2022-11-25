U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62,265 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,265 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,835. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.