U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 84,678 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,678 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $145.18. 53,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,939. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

