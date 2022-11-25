UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

DFS stock opened at $108.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

