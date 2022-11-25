Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,453 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ultra Clean worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 93,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

