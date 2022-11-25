Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

UAA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $4,240,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

