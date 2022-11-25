United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

