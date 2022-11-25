United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.