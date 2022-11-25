Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,475 shares.The stock last traded at $31.50 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $402,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

