UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00023450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $3.27 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00452427 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001269 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.87708278 USD and is down -8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,953,815.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.