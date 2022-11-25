USS Investment Management Ltd Has $12.67 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $222.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.