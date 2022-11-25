USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

