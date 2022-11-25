USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,973 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $256.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 828.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.20.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.43.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

