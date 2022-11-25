Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
