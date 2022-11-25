Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

About Valneva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,768,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.