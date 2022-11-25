Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.