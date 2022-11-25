Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Kalos Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.