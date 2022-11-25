Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $30.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

