Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 312.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

