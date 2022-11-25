Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,046,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

