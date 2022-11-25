Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases Shares of 710 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after buying an additional 676,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,500. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

