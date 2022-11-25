Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2,144.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 102.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.24. 474,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,074,976. The company has a market cap of $575.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.