Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 5,841 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 596,561 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,115 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

