Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $55.83 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174814 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68,001,660.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

