Verasity Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Verasity has a market cap of $30.49 million and $3.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

