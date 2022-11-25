Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $40.36 million and $1.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,524.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00455485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00120820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00830760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00686835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00241515 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,383,638 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

