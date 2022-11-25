Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.49 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and $31,861.49 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,526.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00452138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00120987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00829315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00686158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00241529 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,531,422 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

