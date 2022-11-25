Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.39) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.91) to GBX 425 ($5.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 383.80 ($4.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 767.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.80. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.60 ($5.90).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

