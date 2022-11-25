Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $74,379.50 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $74,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $38,858.47.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $38,631.89.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $14,326.87.

On Monday, August 29th, Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $15,859.20.

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

