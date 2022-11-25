Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 71,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 352,406 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

