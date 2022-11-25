Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($33.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

