VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.47 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 124.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and $31.94 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

