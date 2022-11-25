Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vinci Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPA DG opened at €96.80 ($98.78) on Monday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($90.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.05.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

