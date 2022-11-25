VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.50 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $601.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.07466504 USD and is down -16.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $106.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

