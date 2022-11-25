Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $2.91 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00017658 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $79.05 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,468.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00235497 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.86891243 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $13,850,893.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.