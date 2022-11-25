Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PET opened at $2.75 on Monday. Wag! Group has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,353,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,302,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,560,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

