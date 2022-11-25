Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) EVP Sells $414,077.57 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

