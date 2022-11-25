Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,784. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,723,319 shares of company stock worth $551,899,783. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.