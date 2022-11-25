Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,520,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 in the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

