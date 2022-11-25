WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 0.8%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €35.00 ($35.71) and last traded at €35.45 ($36.17). 3,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.75 ($36.48).

WashTec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.85. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.84.

About WashTec

(Get Rating)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.