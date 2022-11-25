WAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.67 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.23 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,859,933 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,273,764,667.72332 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05937562 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $23,006,805.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

