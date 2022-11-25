WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.21% of WEC Energy Group worth $65,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. 11,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,462. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

