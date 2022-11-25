Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for REE Automotive (REE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE):

11/17/2022 – REE Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – REE Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50.

11/16/2022 – REE Automotive was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

REE traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive Ltd. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 723,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 650,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

