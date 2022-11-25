Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP):
- 11/15/2022 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $90.00.
- 10/25/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $82.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 81,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,087. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
