Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) in the last few weeks:
- 11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – ECN Capital was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.
- 11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00.
- 11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from C$7.50 to C$5.00.
- 11/3/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00.
- 10/24/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.75 to C$7.25.
- 10/24/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.18. 258,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,927. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The firm has a market cap of C$780.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,593,130.14. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 35,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$206,103.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,449,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,675,671.77. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Insiders purchased a total of 202,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,597 over the last three months.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
