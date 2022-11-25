Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – ECN Capital was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.

11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

11/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from C$7.50 to C$5.00.

11/3/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

10/24/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.75 to C$7.25.

10/24/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

ECN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.18. 258,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,927. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The firm has a market cap of C$780.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,593,130.14. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 35,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$206,103.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,449,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,675,671.77. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Insiders purchased a total of 202,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,597 over the last three months.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

