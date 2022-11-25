Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $146.72. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

