Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1 %

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

APO traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.