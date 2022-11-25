Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 269,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,278,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $334.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

