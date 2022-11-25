Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 228,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,832,970. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

