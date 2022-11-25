Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 264,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 696,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 123,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,716,466. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

