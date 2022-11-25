WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

