Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $114.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $192.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.44.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $211.28.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.